Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.52 and a 200-day moving average of $387.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.