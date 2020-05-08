Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE MS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 9,348,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,260,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

