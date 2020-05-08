Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,487,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

