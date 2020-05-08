Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,006 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 8,649,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,191. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

