Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $81.37. 1,480,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $82.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.