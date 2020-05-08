Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,812 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,812 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 492,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $25,712,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 5,000,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,430. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.