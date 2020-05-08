KBC Group NV Acquires 1,446 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of AutoZone worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AZO traded down $20.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,012.16. 349,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.