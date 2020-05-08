KBC Group NV Acquires 176,192 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 347.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,192 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.18. 1,127,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,880. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,599 shares of company stock valued at $29,517,724. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

