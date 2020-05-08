KBC Group NV Acquires 436,354 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 436,354 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

