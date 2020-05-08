KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $110,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 51,820,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

