KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $226.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

