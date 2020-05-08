KBC Group NV Buys 143,859 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,859 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 3,514,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.