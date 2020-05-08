KBC Group NV Buys 191,150 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Kellogg worth $33,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

