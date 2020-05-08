KBC Group NV Buys 305,370 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,201. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,740,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

