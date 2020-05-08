KBC Group NV Buys 30,722 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.