KBC Group NV Buys 368,783 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 289.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

