KBC Group NV Buys 49,009 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $36,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

