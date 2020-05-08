KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $34,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The company had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.83. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.65 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.33.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

