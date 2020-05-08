KBC Group NV Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,221 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $55,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 2,330,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

