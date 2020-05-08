KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 58,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. 1,847,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.