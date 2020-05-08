KBC Group NV Has $131.94 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,386 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $131,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,869. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

