KBC Group NV Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

