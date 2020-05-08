KBC Group NV Has $31.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,469 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 195,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

