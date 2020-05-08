KBC Group NV Has $36.45 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

