KBC Group NV Has $36.86 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,453 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $36,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,835,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,153,859. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

