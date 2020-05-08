KBC Group NV Has $37.40 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $37,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 2,704,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,683. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

