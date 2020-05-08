KBC Group NV Has $38.21 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,474 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 7,031,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,677. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

