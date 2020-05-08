KBC Group NV Has $38.28 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,595 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nike were worth $38,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nike by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

