KBC Group NV Has $46.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234,794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $46,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 97,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.92. 3,206,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

