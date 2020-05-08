KBC Group NV Has $47.67 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $47,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

