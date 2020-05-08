KBC Group NV Has $49.12 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.