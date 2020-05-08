KBC Group NV Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $47,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 8,829,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

