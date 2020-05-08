KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $51,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,993. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

