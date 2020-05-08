KBC Group NV Purchases 154,587 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 304.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,587 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.35 on Thursday, reaching $192.19. 2,222,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

