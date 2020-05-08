KBC Group NV Purchases 98,892 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $76,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,714. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

