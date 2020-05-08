KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,957 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

