KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $48,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.12. 1,014,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

