KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.33% of Xylem worth $38,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $1,765,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 239,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,570,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

