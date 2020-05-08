KBC Group NV Sells 10,479 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $42,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $7.23 on Thursday, hitting $314.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

