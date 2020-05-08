KBC Group NV Sells 326,024 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 326,024 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 6,623,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

