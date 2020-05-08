KBC Group NV Sells 57,134 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $33,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.85. 2,408,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,959. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

