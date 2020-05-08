KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDXX traded up $10.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.26. The company had a trading volume of 693,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.72. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

