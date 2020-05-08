Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target to $75.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.23. 1,189,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,892. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in RealPage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RealPage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

