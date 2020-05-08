Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$1.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $283.56 million and a PE ratio of 34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

