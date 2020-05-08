Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.25. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

KEL stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

