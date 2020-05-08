Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 706,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

