Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -338.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

