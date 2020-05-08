KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.