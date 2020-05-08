KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.23. 8,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

