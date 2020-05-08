KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0000

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Exmo, OOOBTC and CoinBene. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $313,427.78 and approximately $108,915.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.03424939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031572 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,285,102,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,619,502,884 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Gate.io, HitBTC, KuCoin, BitMart, ABCC, Mercatox, OOOBTC, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, YoBit, Exmo, COSS, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

